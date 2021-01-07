Menu
2014 Subaru Outback

124,389 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Nassari Pre Owned Motors

905-833-1111

6 Spd Manual, 2.5i, Htd Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof

Location

12765 Keele St, King City, ON L7B 1H5

124,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6602273
  • Stock #: 1213
  • VIN: 4S4BRGDCXE1240617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1213
  • Mileage 124,389 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, SUBARU SERVICE RECORDS.


6 Speed Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Driver's Seat, Dual Climate Control..


 


CarFax Report Is Available Upon Request


Price Includes Safety


Financing, and Extended Warranty Available If Needed


 


We Are Located At 31-12765 Keele Street, King City, ON L7b 1H5.

Please Call Us At (647)-522-9391 For Inquiries or Email: hnassari@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

12765 Keele St, King City, ON L7B 1H5

