2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,495 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nassari Pre Owned Motors

905-833-1111

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T, Leather, Rear Camera, Stow 'N Go, Power Sliding Doors

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T, Leather, Rear Camera, Stow 'N Go, Power Sliding Doors

Location

Nassari Pre Owned Motors

12765 Keele St, King City, ON L7B 1H5

905-833-1111

Certified

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

140,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6818717
  • Stock #: 1254
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG2GR324352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1254
  • Mileage 140,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Family Hauler, Or For Deliveries, and Cargo.


Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Power Sliding Doors, Power Trunk, Stow 'N Go, Remote Starter, Bluetooth, Rear Climate Control.


 


Safety Is Included In The Asking Price


 


FINANCING, AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE


 


This Van Was Previously Used As A Rental (2016-2017)


 


We Are Located At 31-12765 Keele Street, King City, ON L7b 1H5.


 


 


 


Call Us At (647)-522-9391 For Inquiries or Email: hnassari@hotmail.com

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Nassari Pre Owned Motors

Nassari Pre Owned Motors

12765 Keele St, King City, ON L7B 1H5

