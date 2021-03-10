2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Certified

$52,888 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 4 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6732491

6732491 Stock #: 288

288 VIN: 4JGDA5GB9JB143646

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 288

Mileage 17,495 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Entertainment System Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.