2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

12765 Keele St, King City, ON L7B 1H5
Accident Free, Low Mileage, Factory Warranty Ends On October 29th 2022 Or 80,000km Whichever Comes First, Financing Available
Options Listed Below:
Aside From Leather Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Panoramic Roof, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, And Climate Controlled Cup Holders This GLE400 Has The Premium Package Option (Around $5000 MSRP) Which Includes: Parking Assistance, PARKTRONIC For The Rear And Front(Parking Sensors, Radars, and Cameras), 360 Degree Cameras(All Around The Vehicle), Key-less GO And Start, AUX Jack and USB, HD Navigation, Harman Kardon Speakers With Surround Sound, Power Liftgate, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, The Color Of This Vehicle Is Polar White
Brand New Factory Aluminum Running Boards Are Available As Well.
Safety Is Included In The Asking Price.
We Are Located At 31-12765 Keele Street, King City, ON L7b 1H5.
Call Us At (647)-522-9391 For Inquiries or Email: hnassari@hotmail.com
