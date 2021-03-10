Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

17,495 KM

Details Description Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nassari Pre Owned Motors

905-833-1111

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE400, 4Matic, Premium Pkg, Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE400, 4Matic, Premium Pkg, Accident Free

Location

Nassari Pre Owned Motors

12765 Keele St, King City, ON L7B 1H5

905-833-1111

  1. 6732491
  2. 6732491
  3. 6732491
  4. 6732491
  5. 6732491
  6. 6732491
  7. 6732491
  8. 6732491
  9. 6732491
  10. 6732491
  11. 6732491
  12. 6732491
  13. 6732491
  14. 6732491
  15. 6732491
  16. 6732491
  17. 6732491
  18. 6732491
  19. 6732491
  20. 6732491
  21. 6732491
  22. 6732491
  23. 6732491
  24. 6732491
  25. 6732491
  26. 6732491
  27. 6732491
  28. 6732491
  29. 6732491
  30. 6732491
  31. 6732491
  32. 6732491
  33. 6732491
  34. 6732491
  35. 6732491
  36. 6732491
  37. 6732491
  38. 6732491
  39. 6732491
  40. 6732491
  41. 6732491
  42. 6732491
  43. 6732491
  44. 6732491
  45. 6732491
  46. 6732491
  47. 6732491
  48. 6732491
  49. 6732491
  50. 6732491
Contact Seller
Certified

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

17,495KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6732491
  • Stock #: 288
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB9JB143646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 288
  • Mileage 17,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Low Mileage, Factory Warranty Ends On October 29th 2022 Or 80,000km Whichever Comes First, Financing Available


 


Options Listed Below: 


Aside From Leather Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Panoramic Roof, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, And Climate Controlled Cup Holders This GLE400 Has The Premium Package Option (Around $5000 MSRP) Which Includes: Parking Assistance, PARKTRONIC For The Rear And Front(Parking Sensors, Radars, and Cameras), 360 Degree Cameras(All Around The Vehicle), Key-less GO And Start, AUX Jack and USB, HD Navigation, Harman Kardon Speakers With Surround Sound, Power Liftgate, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, The Color Of This Vehicle Is Polar White


 


Brand New Factory Aluminum Running Boards Are Available As Well.


 


Safety Is Included In The Asking Price.


 


We Are Located At 31-12765 Keele Street, King City, ON L7b 1H5.


 


Call Us At (647)-522-9391 For Inquiries or Email: hnassari@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nassari Pre Owned Motors

2014 Land Rover LR2 ...
 107,057 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz E...
 106,700 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 91,387 KM
$19,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nassari Pre Owned Motors

Nassari Pre Owned Motors

Nassari Pre Owned Motors

12765 Keele St, King City, ON L7B 1H5

Call Dealer

905-833-XXXX

(click to show)

905-833-1111

Alternate Numbers
647-522-9391
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory