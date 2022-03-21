Menu
1979 Honda CB650

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,987

+ tax & licensing
$11,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

1979 Honda CB650

1979 Honda CB650

Custom

1979 Honda CB650

Custom

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

905-590-3343

$11,987

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8732528
  VIN: 001

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1979 Honda CB650 on the VIN title. Custom built July 2017, with minor upgrades over the last few years. Purchase includes rolling 1979 CB650 parts bike. Two Rubbermaid bins of spare OEM and aftermarket parts. Official Honda Shop service manual from 1979, and complete binder of every receipt from build. Over 1600 pictures of build process.
Build details...
Completely rebuilt with as many Honda original parts as possible. Custom built 4-1 Hindle exhaust, 4 K&N individual pods, and carburetors fully rebuilt and jetted to an estimated output of 75hp.
Rizoma LED integrated turn signals and tail lights. Koso digital instrument cluster with electronic engine speed and vehicle speed sensors. Digital battery gauge. 2018 CBR300R handle bar switches conversion.
"brat-style" seat from Tuffside. Front forks have been fully rebuilt, and lowered with Progressive Suspension Systems race springs and valves. Ripple Rock Racers triple clamps. Rear has been raised with progressive adjustable coil overs. Front and rear brake system fully rebuilt, including stainless steel braided brake lines, dual rotor 15.8mm master cylinder, and EBC race pads. CRG bar-end mirrors and clip-on handle bars, custom built hand levers, and upgraded foot pegs. JT performance drive sprockets with a gold EK 530 MVXZ race o-ring chain.

