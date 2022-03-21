$11,987+ tax & licensing
1979 Honda CB650
Custom
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1
- Listing ID: 8732528
- VIN: 001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1979 Honda CB650 on the VIN title. Custom built July 2017, with minor upgrades over the last few years. Purchase includes rolling 1979 CB650 parts bike. Two Rubbermaid bins of spare OEM and aftermarket parts. Official Honda Shop service manual from 1979, and complete binder of every receipt from build. Over 1600 pictures of build process.
Build details...
Completely rebuilt with as many Honda original parts as possible. Custom built 4-1 Hindle exhaust, 4 K&N individual pods, and carburetors fully rebuilt and jetted to an estimated output of 75hp.
Rizoma LED integrated turn signals and tail lights. Koso digital instrument cluster with electronic engine speed and vehicle speed sensors. Digital battery gauge. 2018 CBR300R handle bar switches conversion.
"brat-style" seat from Tuffside. Front forks have been fully rebuilt, and lowered with Progressive Suspension Systems race springs and valves. Ripple Rock Racers triple clamps. Rear has been raised with progressive adjustable coil overs. Front and rear brake system fully rebuilt, including stainless steel braided brake lines, dual rotor 15.8mm master cylinder, and EBC race pads. CRG bar-end mirrors and clip-on handle bars, custom built hand levers, and upgraded foot pegs. JT performance drive sprockets with a gold EK 530 MVXZ race o-ring chain.
Vehicle Features
