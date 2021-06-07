Menu
2003 Chevrolet Corvette

130,138 KM

Details Description Features

$26,977

+ tax & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

Bose Sound System

Bose Sound System

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

647-496-4221

130,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7208042
  • VIN: 1G1YY22G935119280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 130,138 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L 50th Anniversary Edition Corvette! Leather, Bose sound system, removable glass roof, magnetic selective drive control, dual zone a/c, keyless entry and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

