Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 - Tandem Loadstar

0 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

Contact Seller
2006 - Tandem Loadstar

2006 - Tandem Loadstar

Dual Axel

Watch This Vehicle

2006 - Tandem Loadstar

Dual Axel

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

647-496-4221

  1. 7186616
  2. 7186616
  3. 7186616
  4. 7186616
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7186616
  • VIN: 664557

Vehicle Details

  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual axel Tandem Loadstar with electric brakes!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

2018 Audi A5 2.0T Te...
 101,333 KM
$34,987 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S4 3.0T Te...
 140,673 KM
$26,987 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 20,539 KM
$73,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

Call Dealer

647-496-XXXX

(click to show)

647-496-4221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory