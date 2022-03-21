Menu
2012 BMW X3

84,364 KM

Details Description Features

$18,987

+ tax & licensing
$18,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X3

2012 BMW X3

xDrive35i

2012 BMW X3

xDrive35i

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

905-590-3343

Contact Seller

$18,987

+ taxes & licensing

84,364KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8701415
  • Stock #: 19299
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C51CL735724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19299
  • Mileage 84,364 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L X3 35i AWD! Loaded with navigation, panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats, dual zone climate control, bluetooth, cruise control, keyless entry, push button start and more! Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

