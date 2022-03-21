$18,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-590-3343
2012 BMW X3
xDrive35i
Location
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1
905-590-3343
$18,987
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8701415
- Stock #: 19299
- VIN: 5UXWX7C51CL735724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19299
- Mileage 84,364 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L X3 35i AWD! Loaded with navigation, panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats, dual zone climate control, bluetooth, cruise control, keyless entry, push button start and more! Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.