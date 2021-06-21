Menu
2012 Ford F-550

143,223 KM

$49,987

$49,987

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

Chassis XL Hydraulic Dump Box

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

$49,987

143,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7470507
  • Stock #: 18936
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GT0CEB71069

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 143,223 KM

6.7L Diesel F-550 with Hydraulic Dump Box! A/C, 3 Passenger seating.
6.7L Diesel F-550 with Hydraulic Dump Box! A/C, 3 Passenger seating.

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

