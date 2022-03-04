2014 Honda Civic

Menu
187,500 KM

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

EX

EX

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

905-590-3343

187,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8596046
  • Stock #: 19295
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E50EH024923

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,500 KM

1.8L Civic EX 5 Speed Manual! Sunroof, alloy wheels! Contact us for more details!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

