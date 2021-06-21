Menu
2015 Mazda CX-5

171,548 KM

$12,987

+ tax & licensing
Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

GT Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Bose

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

647-496-4221

171,548KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7507515
  • Stock #: 18951
  • VIN: JM3KE4DYXF0475267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,548 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L CX-5 GT! Loaded with leather, sunroof, heated seats, Bose sound system, cruise control, bluetooth, keyless entry and more!
2.5L CX-5 GT! Loaded with leather, sunroof, heated seats, Bose sound system, cruise control, bluetooth, keyless entry and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

