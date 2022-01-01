Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

86,157 KM

Details Description Features

$39,287

+ tax & licensing
$39,287

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited Navigation, Heated and Cooled Seats, Sunroof

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited Navigation, Heated and Cooled Seats, Sunroof

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

647-496-4221

$39,287

+ taxes & licensing

86,157KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8100832
  • Stock #: 19198
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F81GGB45993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,157 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L Explorer Limited! Navigation, sunroof, leather, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot monitors, climate control, reverse camera, power lift gate, power folding third row seats, bluetooth, cruise control, keyless entry and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

