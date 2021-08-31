Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

113,555 KM

$49,987

+ tax & licensing
-Class Standard Roof V6 12 Passenger, Navigation, Reverse Camera

Location

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

113,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070532
  • Stock #: 19177
  • VIN: WDZBE7CD8GP245230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 19177
  • Mileage 113,555 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L Diesel Mercedes Sprinter 2500 Passenger Van! 12 Passenger, Navigation, reverse camera, cruise control, bluetooth, keyless entry and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

