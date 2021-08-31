2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$49,987 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 5 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8070532

8070532 Stock #: 19177

19177 VIN: WDZBE7CD8GP245230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 19177

Mileage 113,555 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.