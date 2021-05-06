Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

99,499 KM

Details Description Features

$17,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

GT Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

647-496-4221

Contact Seller

$17,987

+ taxes & licensing

99,499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7125490
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1HT685249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,499 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L Journey R/T AWD! Navigation, leather, heated seats, heated steering, climate control, bluetooth, cruise control, keyless entry and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business.
Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

2017 Dodge Journey G...
 99,499 KM
$17,987 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Golf...
 55,400 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 198,650 KM
$7,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

Call Dealer

647-496-XXXX

(click to show)

647-496-4221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory