2017 Land Rover Range Rover

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,977

+ tax & licensing
$47,977

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport DIESEL Td6 HSE

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport DIESEL Td6 HSE

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

647-496-4221

$47,977

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656730
  • VIN: SALWR2FK5HA126602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L Range Rover Sport Diesel Td6 HSE! Navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, dual zone climate control, reverse camera, cruise control, keyless entry and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Navigation System
4x4
8 speed automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

