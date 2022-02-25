Menu
2018 Audi RS 3

94,112 KM

Details Features

$59,987

+ tax & licensing
$59,987

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

905-590-3343

2018 Audi RS 3

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5T

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

905-590-3343

$59,987

+ taxes & licensing

94,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8424624
  • Stock #: 19261
  • VIN: WUABWGFF6J1901769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,112 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

905-590-3343

