2018 Toyota RAV4

48,098 KM

$27,977

+ tax & licensing
$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE Sunroof, Heated Steering

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE Sunroof, Heated Steering

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

647-496-4221

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

48,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7722202
  • Stock #: 19016
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV1JW824441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,098 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L RAV4 XLE! Loaded with sunroof, heated steering wheel, heated seats, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, pre collision system, reverse camera, dual zone climate control, bluetooth, eco and sport drive modes, keyless entry, push button start and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and extended warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

4515 Lloydtown-Aurora Rd, King, ON L7B 0E1

