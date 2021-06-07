Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1956 Pontiac Chieftian

95,744 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
1956 Pontiac Chieftian

1956 Pontiac Chieftian

What a Beautiful Car! Solid!! Chrome!

Watch This Vehicle

1956 Pontiac Chieftian

What a Beautiful Car! Solid!! Chrome!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

  1. 7250225
  2. 7250225
  3. 7250225
  4. 7250225
  5. 7250225
  6. 7250225
  7. 7250225
  8. 7250225
  9. 7250225
  10. 7250225
  11. 7250225
  12. 7250225
  13. 7250225
  14. 7250225
  15. 7250225
  16. 7250225
  17. 7250225
  18. 7250225
  19. 7250225
  20. 7250225
  21. 7250225
  22. 7250225
  23. 7250225
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

95,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7250225
  • Stock #: 4807
  • VIN: 62037608565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4807
  • Mileage 95,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in! Absolutely stunning 1956 Pontiac Chieftian!! Solid car, Beautiful Paint and Chrome!! Must be seen in person!



Features include 3.9L Inline 6, Split Manifold with Dual Exhaust, Amazing Interior, Pioneer Tape Deck, New Carpets, Piston Shifter, and lots more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
cassette player
Power Brakes
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2016 GMC Sierra 2500...
 104,422 KM
$72,499 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 66,937 KM
$72,888 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Camar...
 41,757 KM
$39,499 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory