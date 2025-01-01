Menu
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

185,954 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

2dr Coupe Convertible

12453082

1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

2dr Coupe Convertible

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,954KM
VIN 1g3wt35x0rd388488

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,954 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
613-546-XXXX

613-546-1048

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Petersen's Garage

613-546-1048

1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme