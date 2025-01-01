$5,500+ tax & licensing
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
2dr Coupe Convertible
Location
Petersen's Garage
1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
613-546-1048
Used
185,954KM
VIN 1g3wt35x0rd388488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,954 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
