$355,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-634-3262
2000 - Navigator
5300 Classic
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
$355,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8910511
- VIN: BAT42069
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With an exciting blend of Navigator trademarks, efficient hull design, superb visibility from the pilothouse or salon its hard to top this cruiser. The galley is spacious and well equipped, the pilothouse gives you a 360 view. The master stateroom is stylish and boasts a queen size berth and night stands. The guest staterooms can accommodate 4 guests that share their own second large head with full shower enclosure.
Don't miss your chance to own the "Missing Link"
**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**
WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!
All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.
Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.
We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!
Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!
Office - 613-634-3262
Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca
Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autohouse Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.