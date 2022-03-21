Menu
2000 - Navigator

0 KM

$355,000

+ tax & licensing
$355,000

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2000 - Navigator

2000 - Navigator

5300 Classic

2000 - Navigator

5300 Classic

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$355,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8910511
  VIN: BAT42069

Vehicle Details

  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Custom Hardtop! Spacious Explorer! Proven Ocean Traveler!

With an exciting blend of Navigator trademarks, efficient hull design, superb visibility from the pilothouse or salon its hard to top this cruiser. The galley is spacious and well equipped, the pilothouse gives you a 360 view. The master stateroom is stylish and boasts a queen size berth and night stands. The guest staterooms can accommodate 4 guests that share their own second large head with full shower enclosure.

Don't miss your chance to own the "Missing Link"


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

n/a

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

