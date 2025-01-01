Menu
<p>Extra set of tires and wheels. </p>

2002 Ford Thunderbird

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing
2002 Ford Thunderbird

12893195

2002 Ford Thunderbird

Location

Strader Motor Sales Kingston

842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1

(613) 543-3312

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP60A02Y127979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra set of tires and wheels. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing>

