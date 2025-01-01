2002 Ford Thunderbird

$26,500+ taxes & licensing
Location
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
(613) 543-3312
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP60A02Y127979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra set of tires and wheels.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing>
