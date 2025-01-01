Menu
New Arrival! This 2003 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This pickup has 210,109 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2003 Ford F-150

210,109 KM

2003 Ford F-150

BASE

12164241

2003 Ford F-150

BASE

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,109KM
VIN 1FTRX18W63NA94300

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 210,109 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2003 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This pickup has 210,109 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Fourth Passenger Door, Front Reading Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Third Passenger Door, Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Four Wheel Drive, Passenger Air Bag, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, Drive...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
