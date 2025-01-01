$CALL+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford F-150
BASE
2003 Ford F-150
BASE
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,109KM
VIN 1FTRX18W63NA94300
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 210,109 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2003 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This pickup has 210,109 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Fourth Passenger Door, Front Reading Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Third Passenger Door, Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Four Wheel Drive, Passenger Air Bag, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, Drive...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2003 Ford F-150