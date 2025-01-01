Menu
2003 Honda Accord

200,597 KM

$3,100

+ tax & licensing
EXL V6

12091081

Location

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

Used
200,597KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,597 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

