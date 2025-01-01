Menu
2004 Toyota Matrix

220,809 KM

Details Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
12091084

Location

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,809KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 220,809 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
613-546-XXXX

613-546-1048

Quick Links
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

613-546-1048

