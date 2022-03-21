Menu
2005 Forest River ROCKWOOD FREEDOM

0 KM

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2005 Forest River ROCKWOOD FREEDOM

2005 Forest River ROCKWOOD FREEDOM

FMD266479 SLEEPS 6 - 1 DOUBLE 1 QUEEN POP OUTS

2005 Forest River ROCKWOOD FREEDOM

FMD266479 SLEEPS 6 - 1 DOUBLE 1 QUEEN POP OUTS

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8937085
  Stock #: NN1001

Vehicle Details

  Stock # NN1001
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Forest River Rockwood Freedom pop-up trailer. Normal wear and tear but in really good shape

Queen & double heated mattresses
3 burner stove
Awning and add a room
3 bike racks
Propane furnace


Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

n/a

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

