2005 Honda CR-V
UNKNOWN
Location
Petrie Ford
1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-546-2211
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
426,000KM
VIN JHLRD78875C022715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Mileage 426,000 KM
Vehicle Description
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
UNFIT
not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
This vehicle is being sold "AS IS"
