mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2005 Honda CR-V

426,000 KM

Details

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing
2005 Honda CR-V

UNKNOWN

12773543

2005 Honda CR-V

UNKNOWN

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-546-2211

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
426,000KM
VIN JHLRD78875C022715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Mileage 426,000 KM

Vehicle Description

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


http://www.petrieford.com/used/Honda-CRV-2005-id12572675.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

UNFIT
not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition
This vehicle is being sold "AS IS"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Road, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-546-2211

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Petrie Ford

613-546-2211

2005 Honda CR-V