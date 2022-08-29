2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 9 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9209884

9209884 Stock #: 10394

10394 VIN: WDBWK54F96F103504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 100,905 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.