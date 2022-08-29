Menu
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

100,905 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

LOW MILAGE - CONVERTIBLE - 6cyl

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

LOW MILAGE - CONVERTIBLE - 6cyl

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9209884
  • Stock #: 10394
  • VIN: WDBWK54F96F103504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 100,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is an extremely fun-to-drive convertible powered by a 3.0L 6cyl engine! Power hard top roof still works as brand new, 7 speed automatic transmission, and a clean carfax report! Please not that the odometer is in MILES


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
7 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

