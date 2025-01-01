Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2006 Nissan X-Trail is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This SUV has 204,177 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2006 Nissan X-Trail

204,177 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Nissan X-Trail

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12516130

2006 Nissan X-Trail

Base

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 12516130
  2. 12516130
  3. 12516130
  4. 12516130
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,177KM
VIN JN8BT08V66W210015

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 204,177 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2006 Nissan X-Trail is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This SUV has 204,177 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Passenger Air Bag, Cruise Control, Power Steering, CD Player, Driver Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Driver Vanity Mirror, A/C, Power Windows, Pa...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2024 Cadillac CTS Sport- Aluminum Wheels - Cooled Seats for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Cadillac CTS Sport- Aluminum Wheels - Cooled Seats 12,121 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited - $230 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited - $230 B/W 137,602 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Nissan X-Trail Base for sale in Kingston, ON
2006 Nissan X-Trail Base 204,177 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2006 Nissan X-Trail