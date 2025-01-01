$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2006 Nissan X-Trail
Base
2006 Nissan X-Trail
Base
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
204,177KM
VIN JN8BT08V66W210015
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 204,177 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2006 Nissan X-Trail is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This SUV has 204,177 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This SUV has 204,177 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Passenger Air Bag, Cruise Control, Power Steering, CD Player, Driver Air Bag, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Driver Vanity Mirror, A/C, Power Windows, Pa...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2024 Cadillac CTS Sport- Aluminum Wheels - Cooled Seats 12,121 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited - $230 B/W 137,602 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan X-Trail Base 204,177 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2006 Nissan X-Trail