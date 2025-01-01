$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2007 Chevrolet Aveo
LT
2007 Chevrolet Aveo
LT
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,617KM
VIN KL1TG65617B743474
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 22626A
- Mileage 92,617 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Chevrolet Aveo is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This sedan has 92,617 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 103HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This sedan has 92,617 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 103HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD), Child Safety Locks, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Passenger Air Bag, Fog Lamps, CD Player, Rear Defrost, Driver Air Bag, Cruise Control, Power Steering, A/C, Steel Wheels, Front Wheel Drive, Driver Vanity Mirror, Pass-...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2025 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury- Low Mileage 8,265 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring- Low Mileage 7,498 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai S- Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats - $176 B/W 125,442 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2007 Chevrolet Aveo