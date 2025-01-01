Menu
New Arrival! This 2007 Chevrolet Aveo is fresh on our lot in Kingston. 

This sedan has 92,617 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 103HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

VIN KL1TG65617B743474

  Body Style Wagon
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 22626A
  Mileage 92,617 KM

Additional Features

1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE (STD), Child Safety Locks, Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Passenger Air Bag, Fog Lamps, CD Player, Rear Defrost, Driver Air Bag, Cruise Control, Power Steering, A/C, Steel Wheels, Front Wheel Drive, Driver Vanity Mirror

