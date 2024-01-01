$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt
LS
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
306,209KM
VIN 1G1AJ55F377198109
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 306,209 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This sedan has 306,209 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE (STD), Driver Air Bag, CD Player, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Automatic Headlights, Passenger Air Bag, Trip Computer, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Tires - Rear All-Season, Steel Wheels, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Int...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
