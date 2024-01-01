Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This sedan has 306,209 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

306,209 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
306,209KM
VIN 1G1AJ55F377198109

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 306,209 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This sedan has 306,209 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE (STD), Driver Air Bag, CD Player, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Automatic Headlights, Passenger Air Bag, Trip Computer, Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Seats, Tires - Rear All-Season, Steel Wheels, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Int...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance- Sunroof - Leather Seats - $103 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance- Sunroof - Leather Seats - $103 B/W 84,729 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2010 MINI Cooper Hardtop S- Aluminum Wheels for sale in Kingston, ON
2010 MINI Cooper Hardtop S- Aluminum Wheels 109,272 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE- Certified - $153 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE- Certified - $153 B/W 126,588 KM $19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt