2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

156,712 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

HD LT

Location

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

156,712KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5485368
  • Stock #: 19950AB
  • VIN: 1GCHC29K37E521737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 156,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Silverado 2500 2WD EXT CAB

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Locking Differential
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
(5) roof marker lamps
Front license plate mounting provisions
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
fleetside body (STD)
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD)
6.0L SFI V8 VORTEC ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (STD)
DELUXE WIDE LOAD MIRRORS -inc: manual extend/fold feature heated glass integrated turn signal
LT245/75R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (w/E63 Fleetside Body-inc: full size spare tire) (STD)
HD TRAILERING SPECIAL EQUIPMENT -inc: hitch platform 2.5" hitch receiver w/2" adapter 7-lead wiring harness 7-way sealed connector
LT245/75R16 ALL-SEASON BSW SPARE TIRE
FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: dual manual seat back recliners driver manual lumbar centre fold-down armrest w/storage lockable storage in seat cushion w/aux pwr outlet adjustable outboard head rests (STD)
WIRING TRAILER PROVISIONS FOR CAMPER FIFTH WHEEL OR GOOSENECK TRAILER -inc: additional 8-way wiring harness routed to front of pickup box
TAILGATE PKG -inc: EZ Lift locking tailgate
HEAVY DUTY HANDLING/TRAILERING SUSPENSION PKG -inc: rear monotube shocks (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

