2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Fog Lamps Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Exterior Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Covers Locking Differential Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio (5) roof marker lamps Front license plate mounting provisions 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD) Conventional Spare Tire fleetside body (STD) Integrated Trailer Brake Controller CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD) 6.0L SFI V8 VORTEC ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (STD) DELUXE WIDE LOAD MIRRORS -inc: manual extend/fold feature heated glass integrated turn signal LT245/75R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (w/E63 Fleetside Body-inc: full size spare tire) (STD) HD TRAILERING SPECIAL EQUIPMENT -inc: hitch platform 2.5" hitch receiver w/2" adapter 7-lead wiring harness 7-way sealed connector LT245/75R16 ALL-SEASON BSW SPARE TIRE FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: dual manual seat back recliners driver manual lumbar centre fold-down armrest w/storage lockable storage in seat cushion w/aux pwr outlet adjustable outboard head rests (STD) WIRING TRAILER PROVISIONS FOR CAMPER FIFTH WHEEL OR GOOSENECK TRAILER -inc: additional 8-way wiring harness routed to front of pickup box TAILGATE PKG -inc: EZ Lift locking tailgate HEAVY DUTY HANDLING/TRAILERING SUSPENSION PKG -inc: rear monotube shocks (STD)

