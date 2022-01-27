Menu
2007 Dodge Ram 1500

316,157 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

ST CLEAN CARFAX - 4X4 - AS IS

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

ST CLEAN CARFAX - 4X4 - AS IS

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

316,157KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8152714
  • Stock #: B42069
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X7J545247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 316,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Everyone needs an "old reliable" and the 2007 DODGE RAM 1500 ST is just the truck to fit the bill! It's aged like a fine wine and its body and frame are still in great condition. The interior looks great, The Powerful 5.7-litre HEMI is still running strong and it still has the niceties like power windows, power locks, selectable 4x4, and a Clean CARFAX.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

