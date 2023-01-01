$15,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,802KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 1ZVFT84N875306332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 95,802 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible Premuim. It had one previous owner, never seen a winter alwasy stored. It was protected last year with Feynlab ceramic coating. This convertible wont last long its in perfect shape!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
