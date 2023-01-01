Menu
2007 Ford Mustang

95,802 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hallam Auto Sales

613-634-9501

2007 Ford Mustang

2007 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv

2007 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv

Location

Hallam Auto Sales

3-1654 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X9

613-634-9501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,802KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064910
  • VIN: 1ZVFT84N875306332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 95,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible Premuim. It had one previous owner, never seen a winter alwasy stored. It was protected last year with Feynlab ceramic coating. This convertible wont last long its in perfect shape!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

