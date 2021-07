$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 5 , 3 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7391261

7391261 Stock #: P01314A

P01314A VIN: 1GKET63M072290533

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 355,317 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 5.3L SFI V8 VORTEC ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Heated Front Seat(s), Luggage Rack, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Running Boards/Side Steps, Adjustable Pedals, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Four Wheel Drive, Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.