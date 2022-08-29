Menu
2007 Harley-Davidson Night Train

16,121 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

FXSTB L.A CHOPPER HANDLE BARS - POWEDER COATED MOTOR - AUTOMATIC

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9182476
  • Stock #: 10351
  • VIN: 1HD1JA5107Y082637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2007 Harley-Davidson Night Train unleashed the FXSTB Softail Night Train with some notable changes and goodies for enthusiast! black powder-coated motor and black powertrain, along with a wrinkle-black oil bag and covers, tank console, fender supports, and air box, a lot of the blacked-out look we like has already been done. Upgraded LA Choppers handle bars, At the back of the bike, the Factory went with a solid aluminum-disc rear wheel with a color-matched belt sprocket under the bobtail fender. Other notable changes include the new Twin Cam B 96ci motor with standard ESPFI (electronic sequential-port fuel injection) and six-speed Cruise Drive transmission.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Automatic

