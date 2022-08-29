$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2007 Jeep Compass
2007 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
195,981KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9119116
- Stock #: 62711
- VIN: 1J8FT47W17D222576
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 195,981 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 195,981 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Rear All-Season, Driver Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Head Air Bag, Tires - Front All-Season, ABS, CD Player, Rear Defrost, Power Steer...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4