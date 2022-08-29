Menu
2007 Jeep Compass

195,981 KM

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2007 Jeep Compass

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

195,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9119116
  • Stock #: 62711
  • VIN: 1J8FT47W17D222576

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 195,981 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This SUV has 195,981 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Tires - Rear All-Season, Driver Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Head Air Bag, Tires - Front All-Season, ABS, CD Player, Rear Defrost, Power Steer...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
