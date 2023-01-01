Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 3 Series

164,325 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

335xi

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 3 Series

335xi

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9463513
  2. 9463513
  3. 9463513
  4. 9463513
  5. 9463513
  6. 9463513
  7. 9463513
  8. 9463513
  9. 9463513
  10. 9463513
  11. 9463513
  12. 9463513
  13. 9463513
  14. 9463513
  15. 9463513
  16. 9463513
  17. 9463513
  18. 9463513
  19. 9463513
  20. 9463513
  21. 9463513
  22. 9463513
  23. 9463513
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

164,325KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9463513
  • Stock #: 001196
  • VIN: WBAWC73598E066446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 001196
  • Mileage 164,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition 2008 BMW 335i with xDrive. This is a enthusiasts dream, with the coveted N54 twin-turbo inline 6. An absolute gem of an engine. Low kilometres, and well maintained.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendde

2008 BMW 3 Series 33...
 164,325 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 PRI...
 32,842 KM
$66,798 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 106,284 KM
$30,398 + tax & lic

Email Vendde

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Call Dealer

678-607-XXXX

(click to show)

678-607-9019

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory