2008 BMW 3 Series
335xi
Location
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
164,325KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9463513
- Stock #: 001196
- VIN: WBAWC73598E066446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 164,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Great condition 2008 BMW 335i with xDrive. This is a enthusiasts dream, with the coveted N54 twin-turbo inline 6. An absolute gem of an engine. Low kilometres, and well maintained.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Sunroof
Keyless Ignition
