New Arrival! This 2008 Buick Allure is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>This sedan has 140,788 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 140,788 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Buick Allure is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This sedan has 140,788 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

3.8L SFI V6 3800 SERIES III ENGINE -inc: electronic throttle control (STD), Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Driver Seat, Cloth Seats, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Driver Vanity Mirror, S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

