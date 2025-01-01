$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Buick Allure
CX
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Used
140,788KM
VIN 2G4WF582881349978
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 140,788 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Buick Allure is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This sedan has 140,788 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
3.8L SFI V6 3800 SERIES III ENGINE -inc: electronic throttle control (STD), Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Driver Seat, Cloth Seats, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Driver Vanity Mirror, S...
2008 Buick Allure