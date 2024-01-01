Menu
New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston. 

This sedan has 111,266 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.

2008 Chevrolet Impala

111,266 KM

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LS

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Used
111,266KM
VIN 2G1WB58K189133996

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 24254AA
  • Mileage 111,266 KM

New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This sedan has 111,266 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Rear Reading Lamps, Emergency Trunk Release, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Driver Air Bag,...

2008 Chevrolet Impala