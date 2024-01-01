$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Impala
LS
2008 Chevrolet Impala
LS
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
111,266KM
VIN 2G1WB58K189133996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 24254AA
- Mileage 111,266 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This sedan has 111,266 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Rear Reading Lamps, Emergency Trunk Release, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Driver Air Bag,...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2008 Chevrolet Impala