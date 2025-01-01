$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Impala
LS
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,477KM
VIN 2G1WB58K681363578
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 205,477 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This sedan has 205,477 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Rear Reading Lamps, Emergency Trunk Release, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Driver Air Bag,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
