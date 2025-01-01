Menu
New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This sedan has 205,477 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.

2008 Chevrolet Impala

205,477 KM

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LS

12195877

2008 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,477KM
VIN 2G1WB58K681363578

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 205,477 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This sedan has 205,477 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

3.5L SFI FLEXIBLE FUEL (GAS/ETHANOL) V6 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Rear Reading Lamps, Emergency Trunk Release, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Driver Air Bag,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Chevrolet Impala