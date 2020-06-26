Menu
2008 Chrysler 300

2008 Chrysler 300

Touring

2008 Chrysler 300

Touring

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 247,001KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5316851
  • Stock #: P01048A
  • VIN: 2C3KA53G48H129429
Exterior Colour
Red
Transmission
Automatic

300 Touring

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Pwr sunroof
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Leather-trimmed front bucket seats
  • 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
  • 4-SPEED VLP AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • STANDARD PAINT (STD)
  • P215/65R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
  • 26H TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine 4-speed VLP trans
  • COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: pwr adjustable pedals heated pwr front driver & passenger seats pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down front ash tray

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

