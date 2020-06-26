2008 Chrysler 300

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- High Output
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Leather-trimmed front bucket seats
- 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
- 4-SPEED VLP AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- STANDARD PAINT (STD)
- P215/65R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
- 26H TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine 4-speed VLP trans
- COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: pwr adjustable pedals heated pwr front driver & passenger seats pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down front ash tray
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.