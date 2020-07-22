Menu
2008 Kia Rio

157,472 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wagmarr Auto Sales

613-546-1719

2008 Kia Rio

2008 Kia Rio

Rio5 EX

2008 Kia Rio

Rio5 EX

Location

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

613-546-1719

  • Listing ID: 5386031
  • VIN: KNADE163586324545

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

157,472KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,472 KM

Vehicle Description

 

All vehicles are professionally cleaned.

 *Certified.

Included in the price of the vehicle:

* complimentary full tank of gas.

* License transfer. 

* Oil change.

* 3 month warranty.

- No mark-up games.

- No hidden fees.

- No sales pressure

✅Financing available.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wagmarr Auto Sales

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

