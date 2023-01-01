Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

225,650 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Base

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Base

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

225,650KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10630164
  Stock #: 24146AA
  VIN: JM1BK32F681877278

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 225,650 KM

New Arrival! This 2008 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This sedan has 225,650 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.

Child Safety Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Remote Trunk Release, Front Side Air Bag, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Power Outlet, Auxiliary Audio Input, Intermittent Wipers, Front Wheel Drive, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
