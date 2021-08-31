Menu
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

105,784 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

MINT!! LOW KMS!! S550!! NAV! LEATHER! HARMAN

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

MINT!! LOW KMS!! S550!! NAV! LEATHER! HARMAN

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7646059
  • VIN: WDDNG86X18A227004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Want to see a prime example of “pride of vehicle ownership”? Come see this car!! It has been VERY well cared for! Wow! Low KMS for the year! Next to impossible to find another one like this! You could eat off the engine!



Clean CarFax! No Accidents!



Features include 5.5L V8, 4Matic All Wheel Drive System, AMG Alloy Wheels, Leather, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Driver and Passenger Memory Seats, Power Fold Mirrors, Auto Headlights, Huge Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Premium Harman / Kardon Audio System, Adaptive Suspension, Parking Sensors, Dual Climate Control, CD Player, Backup Camera, and so much more!



Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
7 Speed Automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

