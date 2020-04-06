Menu
2008 Toyota Tacoma

2008 Toyota Tacoma

James Braden Ford Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

613-384-4854

$9,949

+ taxes & licensing

  • 323,963KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4843260
  • Stock #: 20Q127
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N68Z479578
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are Open for ONLINE business! TEXT OR CALL Mike at 613-329-0448 for more info, questions or details. Accident Free, Local Trade, Dealership Serviced, 4.0L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 4WD. 2008 Toyota Tacoma Gray 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC James Braden Ford Lincoln is located at 505 Canatara Court in Kingston, ON, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Kingston area. At James Braden Ford, our philosophy is based strongly on exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether you?re inquiring about finance options, have any questions or need additional information, text or call Mike at 613-329-0448.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed A/T

