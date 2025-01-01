Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota Yaris

243,831 KM

Details Features

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12424347

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5

613-546-1048

  1. 1744925941
  2. 1744925942
  3. 1744925939
  4. 1744925940
  5. 1744925940
  6. 1744925940
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,831KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKT923885190897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,831 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Petersen's Garage

Used 2008 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Kingston, ON
2008 Toyota Yaris LE 243,831 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE 244,350 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring L for sale in Kingston, ON
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring L 331,321 KM $2,695 + tax & lic

Email Petersen's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Petersen's Garage

Petersen's Garage

1493 John Counter Blvd, Kingston, ON K7M 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-546-XXXX

(click to show)

613-546-1048

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Petersen's Garage

613-546-1048

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Yaris