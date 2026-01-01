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New Arrival! This 2008 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This sedan has 270,342 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2008 Toyota Yaris

270,342 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2008 Toyota Yaris

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14085123

2008 Toyota Yaris

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
270,342KM
VIN JTDKT923285182651

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,342 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This sedan has 270,342 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

613-549-1311

2008 Toyota Yaris