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2008 Toyota Yaris
2008 Toyota Yaris
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
270,342KM
VIN JTDKT923285182651
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,342 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This sedan has 270,342 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2008 Toyota Yaris