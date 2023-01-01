Menu
2009 Cadillac CTS

59,822 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2009 Cadillac CTS

2009 Cadillac CTS

w/1SA- Low Mileage

2009 Cadillac CTS

w/1SA- Low Mileage

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

59,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10618881
  • Stock #: P01871
  • VIN: 1G6DF577190119952

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P01871
  • Mileage 59,822 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $12478 - Our Price is just $11998!

New Arrival! This 2009 Cadillac CTS is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This low mileage sedan has just 59,822 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

3.6L SFI VVT V6 ENGINE (STD), 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: grade braking performance algorithm shifting driver shift control, Passenger Air Bag, CD Player, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, Traction Control, Premium Sound System, ABS, Satellite...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

