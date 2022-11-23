Menu
2009 Chevrolet Uplander

92,157 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

2009 Chevrolet Uplander

LS

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,157KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9432153
  • Stock #: 23164
  • VIN: 1GNDV23189D112447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Stock # 23164
  • Mileage 92,157 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Chevrolet Uplander is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This SUV has 92,157 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.9L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE, Driver Air Bag, ABS, Power Steering, Traction Control, MP3 Player, CD Player, Rear Defrost, Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Bucket Seats, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Steel Wheels, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Whee...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

