Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chrysler Town & Country

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2009 Chrysler Town & Country

2009 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8270247
  • Stock #: 60816
  • VIN: 2A8HR64X59R631048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Melbourne Green Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This van has 172,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 251HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

MELBOURNE GREEN PEARL, 4.0L SOHC SMPI 24V V6 ENGINE (STD), P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BRIDGESTONE BSW TIRES (STD), MYGIG MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM W/NAVIGATION -inc: AM/FM stereo 6-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer MP3 playback hard disc drive touch-screen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2018 Buick Enclave P...
 67,848 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru WRX Spor...
 92,373 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 158,703 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory