2009 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-L

2009 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-L

James Braden Ford Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

613-384-4854

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,091KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4843266
  • Stock #: 20P037
  • VIN: 2HGFA15059H032037
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are Open for ONLINE business! TEXT OR CALL Mike at 613-329-0448 for more info, questions or details. Local Trade, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2009 Honda Civic White EX-L FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC James Braden Ford Lincoln is located at 505 Canatara Court in Kingston, ON, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Kingston area. At James Braden Ford, our philosophy is based strongly on exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether you?re inquiring about finance options, have any questions or need additional information, text or call Mike at 613-329-0448.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • M/T
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed M/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

James Braden Ford Ltd

